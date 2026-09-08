Japan protests as China slaps new measures against its exports of key chipmaking material

China imposed the curb on imports of dichlorosilane from Japan, saying its exports of the material, also known as DCS, have violated anti-dumping regulations and harmed China's domestic industry.

Beginning Tuesday, companies importing the chemical compound from Japan must provide cash deposits to China's customs at rates of up to 99.2 per cent. The measure applies to Shin-Etsu Chemical and Denal Silane, among other Japanese exporters of DCS.

Beijing says the measure is provisional as an investigation continues. A final ruling will come later.

Relations between China and Japan have been strained since November, when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi angered Beijing by suggesting Japan's military could intervene if China used military force on Taiwan, a self-ruled island Beijing claims as its territory.