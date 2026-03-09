Japan prepares for deployment of its first home-developed long-range missile

The upgraded Type-12 land-to-ship missiles will be deployed at Camp Kengun in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto by the end of March, completing the process of deployment, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.

Army vehicles carrying their launchers and other equipment arrived early in the morning in a highly secretive mission criticized by local residents who protested outside the camp.

Opponents have complained about the lack of transparency and said the deployment would instead escalate tension and make the missiles the target of attacks.