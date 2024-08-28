Japan issues emergency warnings issued for Kagoshima as typhoon nears

TOKYO: Japan's weather agency on Wednesday issued emergency warnings for storms and high waves in Kagoshima prefecture, calling for top-level alerts among residents as powerful typhoon Shanshan approaches Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) told a press conference that the maximum alert was issued due to unprecedented storms and expected record-breaking rainfall, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also noted the possibility of issuing a heavy rain emergency warning for the prefectures of Kagoshima and Miyazaki.

As of Wednesday noon, the 10th typhoon of the year was located 90 kilometres south-southwest of Yakushima Island in Kagoshima prefecture and slowly moving northward.

It had a central pressure of 935 hectopascals, packing winds at a maximum speed of 180 kph around its centre, and a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 252 kph.

The JMA also called for extreme precautions against windstorms, landslides, flooding, and overflowing rivers.



