Japan expresses solidarity with India, world in fight against terrorism

TOKYO: Japan on Thursday said terrorism cannot be justified in any form and expressed solidarity with India and with the world in the fight against terrorism.

Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya was speaking with an Indian Parliamentary delegation when its leader JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha requested Tokyo’s support in the fight against terrorism.

The delegation that Jha led is one of the seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror, especially in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Takeshi Iwaya expressed heartfelt condolences to the victims of Pahalgam Terror attack and extended his sympathies to those injured in the attack.

“He emphasised that terrorism cannot be justified in any form and expressed solidarity of Japan with India and with the world in the fight against terrorism,” said a statement from the Embassy of India here.

Jha conveyed that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was a nefarious attempt to disturb development and peace in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

Through Operation Sindoor, India responded to the attack in a precise, targeted, proportionate and non-escalatory manner, Jha said and added that India has zero tolerance for terrorism and that it does not differentiate between terrorists and those supporting them.

Jha requested Japan’s support in the fight against terrorism and, in this context, called for giving effect to the UN Security Council Press Statement of April 25, 2025 that underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and to bring them to justice, the statement said.

The Japanese Foreign Minister reiterated Japan’s support to India’s fight against terrorism and expressed appreciation for the restraint shown by Indian side, it added.

The delegation later met Yoshihide Suga, former prime minister of Japan, currently Vice President of Liberal Democratic Party and chairman of Japan-India Association. The MPs also met Takashi Endo, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Japan.

Both Yoshihide Suga and Takashi Endo reiterated Japan’s commitment to support India in its fight against terrorism.

Further, the delegation interacted with leading Japanese think tanks and briefed them on India’s zero tolerance policy on terrorism, the Embassy said and added, the participants at the interaction expressed strong support for India’s efforts to combat terrorism.

The delegation also offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Edogawa, Tokyo.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on ground hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.