Japan earthquake toll rises to 180, over 120 missing in Ishikawa

ISHIKAWA: In a grim aftermath of the New Year’s Day earthquake in central Japan, the death toll has now reached 180, with officials in Ishikawa Prefecture reporting more than 120 people still missing. The devastating quake has left tens of thousands grappling with its repercussions, as search and recovery teams comb through the debris-laden city of Wajima, situated near the earthquake’s epicenter, NHK reported.

A massive fire, ignited during the disaster, razed over 200 buildings, adding to the scale of destruction.

As the gravity of the situation unfolds, officials in Ishikawa Prefecture have announced plans for an intensive four-day search starting Tuesday, aimed at locating any remaining survivors or casualties, as reported by NHK.

The Noto region, particularly hard-hit, reports over 3,000 people remaining isolated, compounding the challenges faced by rescue efforts. Evacuees like Yamashita Kanako, who is also volunteering at a shelter in Wajima, shed light on the dire conditions, revealing the scarcity of drinking water.



Residents are resorting to boiling spring water or fetching buckets from nearby rivers to meet basic sanitation needs.



Beyond the immediate human impact, the disaster is casting a shadow over the region’s fishing industry. Japan’s Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Ministry reveal that more than 120 fishing boats have capsized or sunk, primarily around Suzu City, hinting at potential long-term repercussions for the local economy.



Despite over a week passing since the magnitude 7.6 earthquake, Japan’s Meteorological Agency issues a cautionary note, urging residents not to lower their guard. The agency warns of potential aftershocks with an intensity of upper five or more on Japan’s seismic scale, spanning the coming month, NHK reported.

