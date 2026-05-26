Japan backs stronger Quad cooperation on energy, critical minerals at Foreign Ministers Meet

He underlined how the energy security initiative to secure stable supply of energy in the Indo-Pacific region is a timely initiative and that the critical minerals initiative framework launched today is a very important step from the perspective of strengthening the supply chain of critical minerals, and we will proceed with concrete cooperation.

"We would like to work together among the Quad to develop resilience and strengthen capacity and to promote cooperation that truly benefits this region", he said.

Expressing concern over the export restrictions of critical minerals, Motegi added that discussions also took place on North Korea.