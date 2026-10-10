Jaishankar says India, Africa cannot remain underrepresented in global decision-making

Addressing a gathering at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa on Friday, he said the existing global order disregarded the interests of both sides and accused unnamed forces of delaying reform

“The current Council neither delivers effectively nor represents fairly. And the two shortcomings are clearly interconnected,” Jaishankar said, calling for Africa to be represented fairly in United Nations Security Council membership.

Jaishankar arrived in Ethiopia on Thursday from Cote d'Ivoire on the final leg of his three-nation African tour, which also included Ghana.

Calling for a more representative international order, Jaishankar cited India's efforts during its 2023 G20 presidency to secure permanent membership for the African Union and called for fair African representation in both categories of UN Security Council membership.