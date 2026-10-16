Jaishankar meets ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, discusses ties and Gulf situation

Jaishankar arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday for a three-day visit to review the progress of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"An honour to meet HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah & member of the UAE Supreme Council," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"Grateful for his insights on further strengthening India-UAE ties and deepening engagements with the region. The situation in the Gulf also came up for discussion," he added.

Ras Al Khaimah, one of seven emirates that make up the UAE, is located near the northernmost point of the country. The emirate, which shares its international border with Oman, stretches along the shore of the Gulf, adjacent to the Strait of Hormuz.