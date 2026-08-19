Jaishankar lay foundation stone for new Indian High Commission chancery in Singapore

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan was also present on the occasion.

Jaishankar is in the city-state for the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) scheduled to be held on Thursday.

"Joined FM @VivianBala of Singapore in laying the foundation stone of the new Chancery complex of @HCI_Singapore today," he said in a social media post.

"Confident that this complex will reflect the new era of India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and further strengthen services for the Indian diaspora,” Jaishankar said.