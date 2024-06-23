Jaishankar in UAE for bilateral talks, first stop at BAPS Hindu temple

ABU DHABI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday arrived here to hold wide-ranging talks with his United Arab Emirates counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



Jaishankar visited the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi before the meeting with Al Nahyan, where the two leaders are expected to deliberate on the overall situation in Gaza besides bilateral relations.

“Blessed to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi today. A visible symbol of India-UAE friendship, it radiates a positive message to the world and is a true cultural bridge between our two countries,” Jaishankar posted on X soon after the visit to the temple inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 this year.

At the temple, the Minister interacted with the monks of BAPS, the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Sansthan, the organisation that built the temple on the land donated by UAE.

Situated on a 27-acre site in Abu Mureikhah near Al Rahba, the BAPS Hindu Mandir, the temple is a stunning display of craftsmanship.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Jaishankar's visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will provide an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UAE as well as regional and global developments.

“During the visit, the External Affairs Minister will have a meeting with his UAE counterpart on wide-ranging issues of the partnership,” the MEA said in a statement.

About 3.5-million-strong and vibrant Indian community forms the largest expatriate group in the UAE.

The ties between India and the UAE have been on an upswing in the last few years.

Following the landmark visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Both countries signed a landmark comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) in February 2022 to boost economic engagement.

The trade pact provides numerous benefits, including the elimination and reduction of tariffs, fostering an open trade environment, and enhancing market access for service providers across various sectors.

The UAE is also among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments in 2022-23.