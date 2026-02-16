Jaishankar discusses ‘deepening cooperation’ with Canadian counterpart Anita Anand in Munich

This marks the fifth meeting between the ministers since September 2025, reflecting the growing momentum in the Canada-India relationship, a statement issued by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said on Sunday.

“Was great to sit down and catch up with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada. India-Canada ties continue their steady progress,” Jaishankar posted on social media after the meeting on Saturday.

The two ministers discussed deepening cooperation in several areas, including energy, technology, and trade.