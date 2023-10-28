"Its either us or them" says Israel Defence Minister

WASHINGTON DC: In a call with Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, the US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has "underscored the importance of protecting civilians" during operations in Gaza, the Times of Israel quoted a Pentagon official as saying on Friday.

The phone call came even as the Gallant reiterated that Israel was prepared for a long and difficult ground offensive.

"We are at war for the nation - it's either us, or them" the Israel Defence Minister said in a video posted on X. According to the US Department of Defence, Secretary Austin stressed "the importance of protecting civilians during the Israel Defence Forces' operations and focusing on the urgency of humanitarian aid delivery for civilians in Gaza."

"He also raised his focus on the need for Hamas to release all of the hostages," the statement adds. On Friday night, the Israeli Defence Forces ramped up their ground operation into the Gaza strip.

The Israeli Air Force also conducted several air strikes to back its ground operations. According to news reports emerging from the Palestinian side, internet and phone services were down across Gaza. For the last two days, IDF infantry forces and tanks have conducted limited operations in the Gaza Strip.

The Times of Israel quoted IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari as saying that ground forces were expanding their activity. "In addition to the attacks that we carried out in recent days, ground forces are expanding their activity this evening. The IDF is acting with great force ... to achieve the objectives of the war" the IDF spokesperson said According to the Times of Israel, Hamas terror group's military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said it was confronting Israeli forces in Gaza and that "violent clashes" were taking place near Beit Hanoun in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly on Friday adopted a major resolution on the Gaza crisis, calling for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities."

The resolution was criticised by the Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen who said Israel intended to eliminate Hamas.

"We reject outright the UN General Assembly despicable call for a ceasefire. Israel intends to eliminate Hamas just as the world dealt with the Nazis and ISIS" Cohen said in a post on X. As the conflict enters its 22nd day today, the Israelis are expected to further extend their ground offensive into Gaza.