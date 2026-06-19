Italy's top diplomat cancels US trip as Meloni slams Trump's claim she 'begged' for photo with him

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani abruptly cancelled a planned trip to the United States this weekend, calling Trump's claims “serious and offensive” toward Meloni and all of Italy.

For her part, Meloni posted a video calling Trump's claims “completely fabricated," which she concluded with: “Italy and I do not beg.”

Trump had made the comments in an interview broadcast Friday morning on the La7 network. The La7 correspondent had asked Trump about Ukraine, but Trump raised Meloni and the conversation turned to their meeting, caught on video, during the just-concluded G7 meeting in Evian-les-Bains, France. Meloni and Trump were filmed speaking at several points, including alone on a small sofa.