World

Italy's Meloni says US-Israeli attacks on Iran violate international law

Giorgia Meloni said the US-Israeli attacks violate international law
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni
Italian Premier Giorgia MeloniX
Updated on

ROME: Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, said the US-Israeli attacks violate international law.

Meloni, in an address to the Italian Senate on Wednesday, described a broader international crisis "in which threats are becoming increasingly terrifying and unilateral interventions outside the confines of international law are multiplying".

She said the "the American and Israeli intervention against the Iranian regime" should be understood as part of that broader crisis

Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
US-Israel war on Iran
violate international law

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in