Italy weighs results as Giorgia Meloni's government sets longevity record

From outsider to insider

When Meloni took office in October 2022, she was Italy's first female prime minister. Her government was also the first led by a party with neo-fascist roots, and European allies and financial markets viewed Meloni with unease.

But Meloni has largely governed practically. She maintained constant support for Ukraine following Russia's full-scale invasion, worked within European institutions and embraced fiscal discipline.

Her relationship with US President Donald Trump became one of her most notable foreign policy assets.

While political instability has reshaped governments elsewhere in Europe — including the United Kingdom and France — Meloni has kept the same coalition in place since taking office, a rarity in modern Italian politics and a central pillar of her reelection bid.

“Meloni has reaped a part of what she sowed, because I know few people so determined, so hardworking, so precise, so meticulous, who have sacrificed both their human and private spheres in order to serve the institutions,” Defence Minister Guido Crosetto told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday.

“For this she is now reaping exactly what she deserves in terms of international credibility,” he said inside the ministry. “She is not reaping the same on the Italian level.”

Heading toward the next election, due by the end of 2027, there is no longer any debate that Meloni can govern. The question is whether voters believe her government delivered enough to deserve another term.

Supporters point to tighter public finances, the rollback of costly measures, more than 1 million additional jobs and unemployment below 6 per cent. They also cite a sharp decline in the arrival of migrants.

“Duration is not synonymous with results ... but these are important ones,” Crosetto said.

However, Meloni's willingness to become more moderate has opened room for more conservative challengers. And critics say her impact has been underwhelming at home, where a stagnant economy and soaring inflation linger, and that her greatest accomplishments are on the European stage.

Meloni is still targeting a milestone Berlusconi had been chasing: an uninterrupted five-year term as a single government. Two days divided one of Berlusconi's mandates, following his resignation amid dismal regional election results.