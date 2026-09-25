Italy decrees limits on non-Italian speakers, veils in school classrooms

A limited number of classrooms are affected

Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara said local school authorities will coordinate student placements to avoid concentrations of non-Italian-speaking pupils, while schools unable to comply would be eligible for exemptions and additional language-support funding.

The minister says it would affect around 1,000 classrooms, about 0.3 per cent of the total nationwide, and primarily those with high concentrations of recently arrived students with little or no Italian-language proficiency.

School principals questioned how the measure could work in areas with large migrant populations.

“From an educational perspective, the issue is well-founded and valid, but it's difficult to turn it into a practical solution,” said Antonello Giannelli, president of the National Association of Principals.

"We have situations in which there is a district, a neighbourhood that is mainly inhabited by immigrants and maybe there is only one school. So, since these are children, presumably young children in primary school, it is evident that they will hardly be able to go kilometres from their home,” Giannelli added.

Teachers' unions criticised what they called a lack of both consultation and resources for the measure. They argued that the government's 14-million-euro (USD 16 million) funding package would not be enough to hire specialised language teachers and cultural mediators needed to support students.

“Differences mean opportunities, and as with every opportunity, one must be able to catch it. In most cases they (foreign students) allow the class to enrich their view of the world,” said Giovanni Castagno, a 52-year-old primary school teacher in central Rome.

According to Education Ministry data, students without Italian citizenship accounted for 11.2 per cent of Italy's school population in the 2022-23 academic year, while classes with more than 30 per cent foreign students represented 7.6 per cent of the total.

Foreign students who were born in the country would be exempt from the cap, along with those who attended Italian preschool or have already progressed through the school system.