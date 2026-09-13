It was good conversation, we agreed to put past behind us: Pezeshkian on meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Pezeshkian held talks with Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit that was seen as some kind of ice-breaker between the two sides.

"We had a good conversation with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and agreed to put the past behind us and look to the future," Pezeshkian said on Sunday, according to the Iranian embassy.

Relations between the two countries came under severe strain after Iran targeted many US bases in the UAE in the last few months as part of its retaliation for the US attacks on Iranian installations.

The meeting assumed greater significance as it came two days ahead of talks between Iran and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Oman.