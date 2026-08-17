Issues can be sorted through talks: Envoy hopeful of Bangladesh PM's 'much sooner' visit to India

The envoy's remarks on Sunday came as uncertainty looms over Rahman’s proposed visit to India for the BRICS summit on September 12-13 amid fresh strains in bilateral ties over Dhaka’s demand for the extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Speaking at a welcome dinner hosted by Masud Jamil Khan, Consul of Ireland in Bangladesh, and his wife Kate Jaro Khan in Dhaka, Trivedi said Bangladesh and India are two sovereign countries and don't merely share a border but also “share a dream”, the UNB news agency reported.

“We have our challenges. There is no doubt about it. And if you do not have challenges, that is not democracy,” Trivedi said, while stressing the importance of dialogues in addressing bilateral issues.

"Issues can only be sorted out by meeting, and I am very hopeful,” he said. The envoy expressed optimism that Prime Minister Rahman's India visit will take place “much sooner”.

Trivedi's remarks came hours after Bangladesh Foreign Ministry spokesperson A K M Shahidul Karim said officials of the two countries had been in touch for several weeks over Rahman’s proposed India visit, but a “propitious environment” needed to be created for the trip.