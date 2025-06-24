Israel's skies closed to planes until further notice, Israel Airports Authority

Begin typing your search...

    DUBAI: The Israel Airport Authority said barrages from Iran forced them to close the country's skies to all passenger planes that were expected to land and depart on Tuesday, including emergency flights.

    Israel's airports have been closed since the war with Iran began, but a handful of emergency flights had started arriving and departing over the past few days.

