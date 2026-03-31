Israel's parliament approves death penalty for Palestinians convicted of murdering Israelis

The vote capped a daylong debate in the parliament. During earlier deliberations, lawmakers raised other concerns, including how the bill does not allow clemency, contradicting international conventions. Opposition lawmakers at times appeared to plead with their colleagues to vote against the bill.

Before the vote, Ben Gvir described the law as long overdue and a sign of strength and national pride.

"From today, every terrorist will know, and the whole world will know, that whoever takes a life, the State of Israel will take their life," he told lawmakers. On his lapel, he wore a signature pin - a small metal noose.

Gilad Kariv, of the Labour Party, condemned the bill's stipulation that a unanimous judgment is not required to impose the death sentence.

"A law in which a person can be sentenced to death without a unanimous conviction. Is this justice in your eyes? Is this the sanctity of life that Israeli tradition has taught us?" he asked.

The bill contravenes international law, he added, and risks turning Israeli soldiers and prison guards into "war criminals against their will."

Some, like Aida Sliman of Hadash, the leftist Jewish-Arab political party, left the chamber in dismay before the votes were complete.