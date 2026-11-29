While such discussions have been held before, they assumed new urgency after Netanyahu announced on Saturday night that he was willing to have Eisenkot become prime minister first in a rotation arrangement under a possible unity deal.

For months, Eisenkot has called Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, unfit for office and a threat to Israel's future. Netanyahu has led a relentless campaign against partnering with Arab-led parties — whose historic gains in the October 27 elections turned them into likely but politically fraught allies for the opposition bloc.

Netanyahu's party, Likud, emerged as Israel's most popular in the country's election. But the right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties that have historically backed him failed to maintain their parliamentary majority and won fewer seats than his opponents in the country's 120-member Knesset.