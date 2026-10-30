Israel's election results are in, here's what could happen next

Party leaders will now hold high-stakes negotiations as they try to cobble together a 61-seat coalition in the 120-member assembly, known as the Knesset.

It's a tough path ahead for both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot. Neither of their camps won a majority, and Arab-led parties, which won a historic 19 seats, could play a decisive role.

Any possible coalition would require candidates to make tough compromises that could outrage their own voters. If they are unable to do so, new elections would be held early next year, with Netanyahu's government staying on as caretaker until then.