Israel's Ben-Gvir advocates killing '30 to 40' people in Gaza nightly

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir made the statement while speaking to a former Gaza-held hostage, Rom Braslavski, on Braslavski's podcast. The two were discussing Israel's recovery from the Hamas attack of Oct 7, 2023, when Ben-Gvir criticised Israel's recent drawdown of strikes in Gaza.

“It's no secret, I disagree with the prime minister," he said. “I think targeted assassinations should be carried out in Gaza, taking down 30 to 40 every night. Not just those who pose an immediate threat — there are people there who are not worthy of life. They shouldn't live. They're not even people.”

In the past, similar statements by Ben-Gvir and other Israeli officials were widely condemned. Many have been presented to the UN's world court as evidence of genocidal intent. Israel denies it has committed genocide in Gaza.

Israel's domestic media has made scarce mention of the statement, highlighting how once-fringe ideologies like Ben-Gvir's are surging in the leadup to Israeli elections Oct 27.

Figures like Ben-Gvir have become more popular among Israelis since Hamas' brutal attack in 2023, when the militants killed about 1,200 people and took 251 hostage. Many hostages have recounted long-term starvation, physical and psychological abuse and, in some cases, sexual abuse.