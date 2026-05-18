Israeli troops intercept vessels from flotilla trying to breach blockade of Gaza

More than 50 vessels departed from the port in Marmaris, Turkiye, last week in what the organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla described as the final leg of their planned journey to Gaza's shores.

The organisation's livestream on Monday showed activists aboard several vessels putting on life jackets and raising their hands before a boat carrying Israeli troops approached. Wearing tactical gear, they boarded the ship, and the livestream abruptly ended. Many of the ships are currently off the coast of Cyprus.

Other footage showed Israeli forces on speedboats approaching and instructing the activists to move to the front of the boat. At least 14 boats were intercepted in the first three hours of the operation, according to Global Sumud Flotilla's tracker.

The flotilla organisers said they expect the activists to be taken to the port of Ashdod, in southern Israel.