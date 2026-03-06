Israeli strikes pound Iran and Lebanon as US warns attacks will intensify

Iran launched new retaliatory attacks early Friday against neighbouring countries that host US forces. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The latest strikes mark a full week of attacks affecting countries across the Middle East.

The Israeli military said that the fighting has destroyed most of Iran's air defences and missile launchers, while US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that strikes against Tehran were “about to surge dramatically.”

Tehran has warned of the destruction of the Middle East's military and economic infrastructure, and the war has rattled financial markets.

Here is the latest: