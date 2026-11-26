Israeli strikes kill eight people in Gaza

Three Israeli strikes overnight into Thursday killed eight Palestinians in Gaza City and Central Gaza, according to health officials at Shifa hospital and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital, where the casualties were taken.

A strike on a residential apartment in Deir Al-Balah City in central Gaza killed a man and his wife, health officials said.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement that the military killed Khaled Abu Nada, who oversaw economic and education affairs for Hamas in Gaza, in the overnight strike.

Another two separate strikes in Gaza City killed three people each, according to the Shifa hospital.

Israel's military said that one of the strikes targeted three “terrorists,” without elaborating, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the other strike.

The overnight casualties are the latest in Gaza, where near-daily Israeli fire and airstrikes have persisted more than a year after a ceasefire deal was reached between Israel and Hamas.

At least 74,746 Palestinians have been killed in more than three years of war in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry. The ministry, which is part of the Hamas-led government, maintains casualty records that are seen as generally reliable but do not offer a breakdown of civilians and militants.