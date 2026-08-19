Israeli strikes hit an air base hours after a Turkish delegation visit, Syrian officials say

The Israeli strikes hit the Abu Duhur base early Tuesday, hours after the delegation had left, causing damage but no casualties.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement that Israel had attacked the base because Syria was “on the verge of breaching” an agreed-upon “status quo in security matters” by allowing Turkish troops to deploy there.

Two Syrian officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly said the Turkish delegation had visited the air base in the northwestern province of Idlib on Monday to review rehabilitation work underway at the facility.

It was the first confirmation of a Turkish presence at the Abu Duhur base.