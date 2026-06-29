Israeli strike targeting a militant kills 3, including a child, in Gaza

Health authorities in the coastal enclave said the strike hit a neighbourhood in Deir al-Balah, one of the least damaged towns in central Gaza. Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said the fatalities were two men and an 8-year-old while a third man was wounded.

Israel's military identified the target as Zaher Abu Salem, who it said was a member of Islamic Jihad and was involved in the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the war.