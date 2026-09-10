Israeli strike in Gaza kills 4 including children and other Mideast developments

Two children are killed in Gaza strike

Two children were among the dead after Israel carried out a new strike in the northern Gaza community of Beit Lahiya, according to Shifa hospital, where the bodies were taken.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strike early Thursday, but a new statement said its forces on Wednesday struck Hamas weapons storage facilities in three areas across Gaza.

Israel's military in the past has said it carries out strikes in response to threats against its forces under the fragile ceasefire that has been in place since October.