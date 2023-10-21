Israeli reservist killed by anti-tank fire on Lebanese border

TEL AVIV: An army spokesman reported on Saturday that a 22-year-old reserve soldier from Herzliya, Acting Sgt. Omer Bello has been killed, and three other soldiers injured near the Lebanon border.

Officials said the Israeli soldiers came under attack by anti-tank fire near the border.

Bello was a platoon commander in the Alexandroni Brigade.

Two of the injured soldiers were reported to have been moderately injured, while another suffered more serious injuries.

In recent days, the Lebanese border has seen increased incidents involving Hezbollah terrorists.

Along the border, Israeli soldiers have been repeatedly fired upon using anti-tank missiles. Also, the IDF has prevented numerous infiltrations by terrorists from Lebanon.

Further, daily missile fire from Lebanon has resulted in a number of northern Israel communities being evacuated.

On Friday, four groups of Hezbollah infiltrators were killed by Israeli soldiers along the Lebanon border.

Additionally, a terrorist was killed after entering the country and attacking Israeli soldiers near Moshav Margaliot. A soldier was seriously wounded in the exchange.

The IDF continued attacking Hezbollah targets throughout Friday night. In a statement by the IDF issued at 04:15 on Saturday morning, an IDF spokesman said, "IDF aircraft have recently attacked a series of military targets of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, in response to the firing of anti-tank missiles and missile launches into Israeli territory last night.

Among the targets attacked were a series of military compounds used by the organization for operational needs and terrorist infrastructure. In addition, the IDF attacked an anti-tank launcher located in the border area and aimed at Israel. The IDF is prepared and ready for all scenarios in the various sectors and will continue to act for the security of the citizens of Israel," noted the statement.