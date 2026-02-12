Israeli president ends fraught Australia visit to comfort Jews as Gaza war protests follow

Earlier, Herzog challenged protesters to target Iran, which he described as an “empire of evil” that had killed tens of thousands of its own citizens.

Addressing a Jewish community gathering in Melbourne under tight police security, he referred to Iran's ambassador to Australia being expelled six months ago over allegations the Revolutionary Guard had directed antisemitic arson attacks in Melbourne and Sydney. Australia's two largest cities are home to 85 per cent of the nation's Jewish population.

“I say to all those protesters outside, go protest in front of the Iranian embassy or whichever embassy they have,” Herzog said.