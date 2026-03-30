Israeli parliament to vote on death penalty for Palestinians convicted of murdering Israelis

The parliament began debate on Monday, days before its spring recess. The bill's passage would mark the culmination of a yearslong push by Israel's far-right to escalate punishment for Palestinians convicted of nationalistic offenses against Israelis and victory for Israel's firebrand minister of national security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the religious party that introduced the legislation.

Opponents of the legislation call it racist, draconian and unlikely to deter attacks by Palestinian militants. The legislation calls for the death penalty to go into effect within 30 days, though rights groups are expected to petition Israel's Supreme Court against it.

In the lead-up to the vote, Ben Gvir has popularised the measure with a small noose pinned to his lapel an overt reference to the bill's execution method of choice.

“With God's help, we will fully implement this law and kill our enemies,” he said after the bill received approval to be brought to a final vote, adding it was “the most important law” to be approved by parliament in recent years.

Ben Gvir's party is crucial to the coalition helmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.