Israeli Military shoots down 'Aerial Targets' coming from East

TEL AVIV: The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that Sunday night an Israel Air Force fighter jet successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that was headed to Israeli territory from the east.

The aerial target was monitored by IDF forces and did not cross into the territory of the State of Israel.

Also, following a warning earlier Sunday about the infiltration of a hostile aircraft in the north of the country, the air control unit identified a suspicious aerial target heading from the territory of Syria towards the territory of the State of Israel. Fighter jets of the Air Force successfully intercepted the target.