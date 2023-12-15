Israeli military recovers bodies of soldiers held hostage in Gaza

TEL AVIV: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday announced that it has recovered the bodies of two soldiers who were abducted and taken to Gaza after the October 7 Hamas attack.

In a statement, the IDF said the victims were identified as Cpl. Nik Beizer (19) and Sgt. Ron Sherman (19).

“The IDF sends the families its heartfelt condolences and will continue to support them,” it said.

According to the military, Beizer was taken captive by Hamas terrorists from his base near the Erez Crossing.

He was working at the IDF’s Gaza District Coordination and Liaison, which coordinates permits and the passage of goods through the crossing into Gaza.

Meanwhile, Sherman was at his army base near the Gaza border when he was abducted.

The IDF's announcement came just hours after it said that that special forces had recovered the body of another hostage in Gaza, who was kidnapped from the Supernova festival on October 7.

According to the IDF, the body of 28-year-old Elia Toledano was retrieved during operational activity carried out by the Military Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 504, and the 551st Brigade.

Toledano's family has been informed after his body was brought back to Israel and identified by medical and rabbinical authorities, it said.

The IDF however, did not elaborate on the consequences that led to his death.

Till date, six bodies of hostages, including Toledano's, have been recovered in Gaza.

Around 360 partygoers were killed at the Supernova festival site shortky after the Hamas launched its massive assault against Israel on October 7.

Thirty-six were taken hostag from the festival site.

Israel has so far reported more than 1,200 casualties, including foreign nationals.

During the humanitarian pause from November 24 to 30, 86 Israeli and 24 foreign national hostages were released.

The Israeli authorities estimate that about 133 people remain captive in Gaza.

Four hostages were released prior to the temporary truce.

The IDF has confirmed the deaths of some 20 hostages still in Hamas captivity, citing new intelligence and findings obtained by troops operating in Gaza.