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Israeli military issues warning in Farsi to Iranians to avoid taking trains

The warning came in a post on X.
Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes
Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikesAP
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DUBAI: The Israeli military warned Iranians in Farsi on Tuesday to avoid taking trains until at least 9 pm local time, likely signalling a new target for its airstrikes.

The warning came in a post on X.

“Your presence puts your life at risk,” the warning read.

Iran has shut off access to the internet for weeks, making it difficult for average Iranians to see these warnings. However, Farsi-language satellite news networks abroad do report them, allowing the information to make its way back into the Islamic Republic.

Israeli military
Airstrikes
Farsi

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