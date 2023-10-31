Israeli military fighting 'fierce' battles in Gaza

TEL AVIV: Israeli forces have been conducting “fierce battles” against Hamas “deep in the Gaza Strip,” in recent hours, the Israel Defence Forces announced on Tuesday.

IDF forces are conducting fierce battles against terrorists of the terrorist organisation Hamas deep in the Gaza Strip.

The announcement said Israeli forces attacked a Hamas terrorist outpost in northern Gaza, killing “dozens” of terrorists.

The IDF said it also struck anti-tank missile launching cells and anti-tank missile launch and observation posts, while confiscating numerous weapons and explosive devices.

Israel has struck over 300 Hamas targets and killed “numerous” terrorists in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, including a senior commander.

Among the sites targeted were underground anti-tank missile and rocket launching positions and military compounds, according to the military.

Separately, the Israeli forces also attacked a Lebanese terror squad planning to launch anti-tank missiles into Israeli territory, the Israel Defence Forces announced.

In addition, anti-tank fire was reported a short time ago at two Israeli posts on the Lebanese border. The IDF responded by firing at the sources of the fire.

Meanwhile, the IDF said it detected two failed rocket launches from Lebanon in the area of the Israeli town of Metula. Neither rocket crossed into Israeli territory. IDF forces responded by shooting in Lebanese territory.