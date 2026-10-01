Israeli leaders hail Indian pilot as 'true hero' for foiling flydubai crash attempt

Machchhar was stabbed and seriously injured by his co-pilot in the cockpit of flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, on Wednesday.

"Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement, hailing him as a "true hero".