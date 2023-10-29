Israeli leader asks Netanyahu to withdraw comments on blaming security forces

TEL AVIV: Israeli opposition leader and former Minister of Defence Benny Gantz on Sunday asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to withdraw his statement of blaming Israeli forces over the October 7 massacre.

"This morning in particular, I would like to back up and strengthen all the security forces and the soldiers of the IDF - including the Chief of Staff, the head of the IDF and the head of the Shin Bet. When we are at war, leadership must show responsibility, decide to do the right things and strengthen the forces in a way that they can to realize what we demand from them," former Minister Gantz said.

In a post on X, he shared, "Any other action or statement - harms the people's ability to stand and their strength. The Prime Minister must retract his statement last night, and stop dealing with the issue."

He also expressed his support and trust for the security forces and said "We are all with you and behind you".

He added, "I said yesterday that a heavy burden rests on the shoulders of the heads of the security forces for what was and will be this morning, I would like to emphasize - we are all with you and behind you, the entire Israeli society carries the burden. Don't look up or back - continue your mission. Love you, appreciate you and support you."

Late on Saturday night, Netanyahu wrote a post on X (formerly Twitter), insisting that he never received any warnings of Hamas "war intentions" at any stage, adding "all the security services, including the head of military intelligence and the head of the Shin Bet, were of the opinion that Hamas was deterred and wanted to come to a settlement," The Times of Israel reported.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier on Saturday the second stage of the war against Hamas has started with the crossing over of ground forces into Gaza on Friday night, The Times of Israel reported.

He said that Israel's goal is to "defeat the murderous enemy and to ensure our existence in our land.

Calling it Israel's "second war of independence", Netanyahu said it will be "long and hard and we are ready."

He said Israel would fight to defend the homeland and they would not withdraw.

He added that Israel would destroy the enemy "above ground and below the ground" and called the war one of "light over darkness, life over death".

"This is the mission of our lives and my life," the Israeli PM added.