Israeli intelligence, IDF arrest 60 persons for links with Hamas

TEL AVIV: Israeli intelligence agency Shin Bet and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have conducted joint raids starting Wednesday night that resulted in the arrest of 60 persons on charges of affiliation to Hamas.

Based on tip-offs given by Shin Bet, the IDF conducted the raids inside the Gaza border, the IDF said in a statement on Thursday. The IDF is preparing for a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip for which troops have been deployed at the borders.

Meanwhile, the IDF has moved tanks into the Gaza Strip and destroyed some terror check-posts and missile launching pads.