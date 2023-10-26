Begin typing your search...

Israeli intelligence, IDF arrest 60 persons for links with Hamas

Based on tip-offs given by Shin Bet, the IDF conducted the raids inside the Gaza border, the IDF said in a statement on Thursday

ByIANSIANS|26 Oct 2023 12:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-26 12:46:00.0  )
Israeli intelligence, IDF arrest 60 persons for links with Hamas
X

Representative Image (IANS)


  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

TEL AVIV: Israeli intelligence agency Shin Bet and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have conducted joint raids starting Wednesday night that resulted in the arrest of 60 persons on charges of affiliation to Hamas.

Based on tip-offs given by Shin Bet, the IDF conducted the raids inside the Gaza border, the IDF said in a statement on Thursday. The IDF is preparing for a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip for which troops have been deployed at the borders.

Meanwhile, the IDF has moved tanks into the Gaza Strip and destroyed some terror check-posts and missile launching pads.

Israel Defense ForcesIsraeli intelligence agency Shin BetIDFGazaHamasWorld
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X