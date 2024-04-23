Israeli Intelligence Chief quits over Hamas attack

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Military Intelligence chief Major General Aharon Haliva resigned on Monday, taking responsibility for his unit’s failures during the unprecedented October 7 Hamas attacks on the Jewish state.

Haliva is the first General of the Israeli army’s general staff to leave his position due to the failures that led to the massive attack by the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas and the subsequent war in Gaza.

In his resignation letter, Haliva said, “The Intelligence Division did not live up to the task we were entrusted with.”