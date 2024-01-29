Israeli forces uncover tunnel rigged With explosives in Jenin Refugee Camp

TEL AVIV: Israeli security forces uncovered a tunnel shaft rigged with explosive charges in the Jenin refugee camp as 19 Palestinians were arrested in counterterror operations in Judea and Samaria on Sunday night.

The Israel Defense Forces said Palestinians booby-trapped the shaft with the intent of harming soldiers. Two wanted Palestinian terrorists inside the camp were arrested and weapons were confiscated.

In the village of Yamun, near Jenin, a wanted Palestinian shot at soldiers, who returned fire, killing him.

Other arrests were made in Shechem (Nablus) and the nearby Balata and Askar refugee camps where soldiers confiscated military equipment.

Weapons were also seized in raids in the villages of Azzun and Kfar Aqab.

No Israeli personnel were injured during the overnight operations.

Since October 7, Israel has arrested more than 2,960 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, of whom more than 1,350 are associated with Hamas.