22 Jan 2024 8:15 AM GMT
Israeli forces arrest six people near Hebron
Representative Image (IANS)

NEW DELHI: Israeli forces have arrested six Palestinians during raids in the Al-Fawwar camp and the town of Sa’ir near the city of Hebron, media reports said.

“Israeli forces also arrested a man during the storming of the Shuafat camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem,” Al Jazeera reported.

Reports said that raids have also been reported in the following locations across the occupied West Bank: Beit Ummar, Beitunia, Al-Mazraa Al-Sharqiya, Silwad, Deir Jarir and Al-Taybeh.

IANS

