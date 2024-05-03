Israeli Defence Minister and US Secretary of Defence discuss Gaza

TEL AVIV: Overnight, Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant spoke with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The discussion focused on operational developments in the southern and northern arenas, as well as the shared commitment of both countries to ensuring the release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Minister Gallant briefed the Secretary on the Israel Defence Forces' ongoing activities and preparations for future operations in Gaza. He also discussed the humanitarian effort, including the opening of new land crossings and the significant increase in volume of aid over the past month - doubling the number of aid trucks entering Gaza.

Minister Gallant also discussed ongoing aggression by Hezbollah and emphasized Israel's commitment to returning Israel's northern communities to their homes, whether it be via agreement or military action.

The parties also discussed Iranian threats to regional stability and to Israel's security. Minister Gallant emphasized the importance of maintaining a united front and joint regional effort to counter Iran's proxy attacks and nuclear ambitions.

The Minister expressed his appreciation to the Secretary for his steadfast commitment to Israel's security and long-lasting partnership.