Israeli authorities taking 2 activists who led Gaza-bound flotilla to Israel for questioning

The activists, Palestinian-Spanish citizen Saif Abukeshek and Brazilian citizen Thiago Avila, were among dozens of activists intercepted by the Israeli navy off the coast of Crete.

They are members the Global Sumud Flotilla's steering committee, whose mission was to break Israel's naval blockade and bring some humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.

In all, some 20 boats and 175 activists were intercepted by the Israeli navy.

Activists said Israeli forces stormed their vessels, smashed engines and detained some of those onboard.