Israeli attacks killed 27 in Rafah, alleges Hamas-run health authority

GAZA: At least 27 Palestinians have been killed in fresh Israeli attacks on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the territory's Hamas-controlled Health Ministry said on Monday.

Authorities said 20 people in residential buildings in the border town were killed in various attacks during the night.

Seven members of a family in Rafah were also reportedly killed in shelling on Monday morning.

The information could not be independently verified.

An Israeli army spokesman said he could not comment without the exact coordinates of the incidents.

Israel has said it will launch an offensive in Rafah to eliminate the remaining strongholds of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Israel's allies have repeatedly urged caution, as hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinian civilians are sheltering in the city.

The planned military operation could yet be avoided, with a Hamas delegation arriving in Egypt on Monday to hold negotiations on the release of Israeli hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners.