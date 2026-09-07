Israeli airstrikes on village in southern Lebanon kill 9 people, wound 13

Monday's strikes came amid a new round of escalation between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group despite a truce reached more than two months ago. The strikes also came days after Israel's military said it is in “operational control” of the strategic Ali Taher hill that overlooks several villages as well as main roads leading to the city of Nabatiyeh.

The Health Ministry said one of the strikes hit a building, killing eight people, including a child and two women. It added that 11 people were also wounded, including four children and two women.

The ministry said that another strike on a car in the village killed a paramedic with the Lebanese Islamic Risala Scout Association and wounded two others.