Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon kills 7 people, Lebanese state media say

State-run National News Agency said the airstrike targeted a home on the edge of the village of Ansar and that paramedics were still searching through the rubble.

Israel and the Lebanese government announced a “framework agreement” on June 26, laying out a plan for Israeli forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon, in exchange for the disarmament of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group. It also envisions steps toward an eventual peace agreement between the two countries -- which technically remain in a state of war nearly 80 years after Israel's establishment.

Hezbollah has refused direct talks and wasn't party to the deal.

Intense Israeli airstrikes early Saturday also hit the strategic Ali Taher hill, which overlooks parts of the southern city of Nabatiyeh and main roads leading to it, NNA reported.