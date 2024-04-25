Israeli aircraft strike more than 30 Hamas targets, 2 Reserve brigades mobilised

TEL AVIV: Israeli aircraft struck more than 30 Hamas targets across Gaza in the last day, including terror squads, weapons storage facilities, military structures, and other terror infrastructure, the Israel Defence Forces said on Thursday morning.

During one of the strikes, troops identified two terrorists attempting to launch rockets toward Israeli territory. In response, fighter jets struck the terrorists and destroyed the launch pit, as well as the weapons storage facility in which one of the terrorists was located following the launch attempt.

An additional Hamas squad was eliminated in the central Gaza area of Nuseirat. A separate airstrike eliminated a Hamas sniper team.

In addition, IAF fighter jets struck terrorist infrastructure in the northern Gaza area of Shati, from where Hamas terrorists were firing rockets at troops.

Meanwhile, Hamas released a video of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a dual US-Israeli citizen abducted from the Nova Music Festival on October 7. The three-minute video was not dated, but Goldberg-Polin, 23, said he had been held hostage for "nearly 200 days." He also referred to a festival, presumably Passover, which began on Monday night.

One of his hands was missing.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari called the video "psychological terror" in response.

"Until Hamas releases our hostages," Hagari said, "the IDF will continue to chase after Hamas everywhere in Gaza. This is an urgent call to action. No stone will be left unturned in our efforts to locate our abductees."

He added, "This psychological terror video is not only a reminder of what Hamas did on October 7th. It is a reminder of how sick this terror group is, terrorizing the hostages and their families too."

The video may have been a response to the IDF's announcement earlier in the day that it is mobilizing two reserve brigades. It is widely believed that an invasion of Rafah, Hamas's last stronghold, will take place sometime after Passover. The week-long holiday ends at sundown on Monday.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Around 30 of the remaining 133 hostages are believed dead.