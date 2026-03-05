Israeli Air Force strikes 20 targets in Iran, destroys missile hubs

In a statement posted on X, the IAF provided documentation of the "Attack on Missile Launcher and Defense System in Isfahan and Kam in Iran." The military confirmed that "Air Force aircraft attacked and destroyed, in the Kam area in Iran, a ballistic missile launcher armed and ready for launch toward the State of Israel."

Beyond the neutralisation of the missile threat, the operation also targeted Iranian anti-aircraft capabilities to ensure continued freedom of movement for Israeli jets. "In addition, a defense system intended to strike Air Force aircraft in Isfahan was destroyed," the statement added.