Israel, UK hold bilateral strategic dialogue in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV: Led by National Security Adviser and Director of the National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi and British National Security Adviser Tim Barrow, inter-organizational high-ranking delegations from Israel and the UK held a bilateral strategic dialogue in Tel Aviv.

The first meeting, which was held Tuesday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tel Aviv, included in-depth talks on Iran, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Palestinian arena.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined part of the meeting in order to welcome the British delegation. He commended the establishment of the strategic dialogue, which reflects the deep friendship and strategic partnership between Israel and the UK.

At the conclusion of the dialogue, the two national security advisers agreed to hold regular strategic dialogue meetings.